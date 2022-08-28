WATCH LIVE

Weather Chicago: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin counties

Chicago weather forecast includes possible gusty winds

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
31 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued Sunday for several northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin counties.

The watch was issued about 1 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. for Boone, Bureau, Carroll, DeKalb, Henry, Jo Daviess, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties in Wisconsin.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said light showers were possible early Sunday in Illinois' northern counties. A band of more defined showers and storms will push through Sunday afternoon and evening, he said.

The storms will arrive in Chicago around dinner time.

Gusty winds are possible, but the severe threat is low.

Another round of afternoon storms is possible Monday, but sunshine is expected for much of the next seven days.

It will still be a bit cooler than normal, he said.

