Chicago weather forecast could bring sloppy travel for evening rush, up to 6 inches of snow for some

Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm could bring slushy and sloppy travel in the Chicago area Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Boone, Central and Northern Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lee, Ogle, Lake, Winnebago and McHenry counties in Illinois from 1 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties from 3 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Cook, Central Cook, DuPage and Lake counties is from 6 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.

The advisory is in effect for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte and Western St. Joseph counties in Indiana from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. EST on Friday.

In Wisconsin, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said the system has been picking up momentum, and a cold rain will develop across the area Thursday afternoon.

Drivers should expect a sloppy commute Thursday afternoon, especially in the northern suburbs, where the rain will mix with snow.

CLICK HERE for the latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

As temperatures drop Thursday into Friday, the rain will transition over to heavy, wet snow for most.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6+ inches are expected across the northern suburbs, with 1 to 3 inches falling in the city and west suburbs.

The south suburbs and most of northwest Indiana will see the least snow, with less than an inch of slushy accumulation expected.

There could be another burst of snow Saturday night into Sunday, which could bring some minor accumulations.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest updates as the winter storm approaches.