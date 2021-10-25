flooding

Chicago weather: Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to area

Nearly 20,000 without power in Cook County
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

City officials close part of Chicago Lakefront Trail due to waves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 20,000 people were without power Monday as storms whipped up strong winds and dumped more than two inches of rain in Chicago, which has seen a relatively dry season so far.

The brunt of the storms hit mid-morning with peak gusts of 45 mph at O'Hare International Airport and 48 mph Midway, according to the National Weather Service. More than 2 inches of rain fell in Chicago while some west and southwest suburbs reported over 3 and 4 inches.

By mid-morning, more than 19,000 Cook County residents were without power, ComEd spokeswoman Luz Bottecchia said. Since storms began Sunday, more than 89,000 ComEd customers have lost power.

Electricity had been restored to 81% of them by noon Monday. Outages in Chicago peaked earlier with 33,000 people without power.

Get the latest AccuWeather updates

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler issued an AccuWeather Alert for Sunday evening into Monday morning due to possible conditions.
The rain began Sunday morning and continued through the evening, with the higher totals coming in from the southern suburbs, especially areas closer to Interstate 80.

The rain is expected to diminish Monday morning and afternoon, but strong winds will remain, particularly in areas along the lakefront. The winds could lead to waves of up to 12-16 feet in Lake Michigan.

The high waves have led the Chicago Park District to close parts of the Lakefront Trail Monday morning.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Chicago and areas near the lake. It is in effect until 1 p.m. for areas further inland and in northwest Indiana.


In north suburban Evanston, a large tree came down on Judson Avenue, hitting at least one car and a light pole.

As of about 6 a.m., ComED said 7,019 customers were without power.

A number of watches and warnings have been issued:

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar




WLS-TV and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopcook countywindfloodingrainsevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Chicago severe weather could cause flooding across area | Radar
18 climate disasters in 2021 killed over 500, cost over $100B in U.S.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News