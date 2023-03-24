Chicago weather forecast includes potential for over 6 inches of snow for some suburbs

Some Chicago severe weather is possible this weekend north and west of the city. Some suburbs could get over 6 inches of snow.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some parts of the Chicago area could see over 6 inches of snow on the first weekend of spring.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois and Kenosha, Racine and Waukesha counties in Wisconsin.

Three to 6 inches of snow are possible in those areas, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. A few spots could get even more than that, she said.

Rain showers will develop Friday night across much of the area, and, overnight, some of that rain may become heavy. There will likely be a rain/snow mix around and south of the city.

Any snow that falls will be heavy and wet, Butler said.

There will be a very sharp cut-off between the areas that get accumulating snow and those that get a minor coating on the lawns.