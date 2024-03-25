Chicago severe weather possible Tuesday, with gusty winds predicted

The Chicago weather forecast Tuesday includes a slight risk of severe storms and gusty winds, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, after a spring storm system is expected to move through Monday evening.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday due to the threat of strong storms and high gusty winds, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Scott said wind gusts will reach up to 35 to 45 mph.

The heaviest rainfall Monday will be between 6 p.m. and midnight. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible, Scott said.

Rain will become more scattered overnight before a secondary cold front pushes through the region.

The instability in the area creates a low, isolated tornado threat Tuesday, Scott said.

Storms are expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. Part of the region is under a Level 1 risk, with a 2% tornado risk.