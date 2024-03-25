WATCH LIVE

Chicago severe weather possible Tuesday, with gusty winds predicted

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 25, 2024 11:53PM
The Chicago weather forecast Tuesday includes a slight risk of severe storms and gusty winds, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, after a spring storm system is expected to move through Monday evening.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday due to the threat of strong storms and high gusty winds, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Scott said wind gusts will reach up to 35 to 45 mph.

The heaviest rainfall Monday will be between 6 p.m. and midnight. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible, Scott said.

Get the latest AccuWeather report here

Rain will become more scattered overnight before a secondary cold front pushes through the region.

The instability in the area creates a low, isolated tornado threat Tuesday, Scott said.

Storms are expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. Part of the region is under a Level 1 risk, with a 2% tornado risk.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

