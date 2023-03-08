Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast for Friday could bring up to 6 inches of snow

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler breaks down the timing of the winter storm and who could see the most snow.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another winter storm is on the way, and parts of the Chicago area could see up to half a foot of snow by Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois and Kenosha and Walworth counties in Wisconsin from 1 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said the system has been picking up momentum, and a cold rain will develop across the area Thursday afternoon.

Drivers should expect a sloppy commute Thursday afternoon, especially in the northern suburbs, where the rain will mix with snow.

CLICK HERE for the latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

As temperatures drop overnight, the rain will transition over to snow for most of us.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected across the northern suburbs, with 1 to 3 inches falling in the city and west suburbs. The south suburbs and most of northwest Indiana will see the least snow, with less than an inch of accumulation expected.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest updates as the winter storm approaches.