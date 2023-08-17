Chicago weather forecast includes quick moving storms; ground stop in effect at O'Hare | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of quick moving storms Thursday morning sparked a ground stop at O'Hare and a brief Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The warning issued for McHenry County expired at 5:45 a.m., with hail and gusty wind threats.

A ground stop was issued for flights arriving at O'Hare airport about 7:15 a.m. due to weather.

The BMW Championship in Olympia Fields was also delayed, due to the storms.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said the storms should exit the region about 10 a.m.

There could be a few lingering showers in the later morning or early afternoon, but windy conditions will prevail Thursday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., a beach hazard statement will be in effect in Indiana.