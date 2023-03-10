Chicago snow totals: Winter storm drops over 9 inches of snow on northern suburbs

A winter storm dropped over 9 inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area overnight, making for a messy morning commute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm made for sloppy travel across the Chicago area Friday morning, especially in the far northern suburbs where some saw over 9 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow fell in parts of Lake and McHenry county, but there was a sharp cut-off from north to south, with the city and south suburbs seeing only a dusting.

SNOW TOTALS:

Bull Valley - 9.6 inches

Woodstock - 9.5 inches

Harvard - 9.1 inches

Hebron - 8.5 inches

Crystal Lake - 7.8 inches

Antioch - 6.5 inches

Genoa - 4.2 inches

Hoffman Estates - 3.5 inches

Schaumburg - 2.5 inches

Glen Ellyn - 2 inches

Valparaiso - 1.2 inches

Crete - 0.4 inches

CLICK HERE for the latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

People in Woodstock saw some of the most substantial snowfall, with just over 9 inches coming down. Similar conditions also made things difficult for drivers overnight and early Friday morning in Gurnee and Libertyville.

Jim Lockefeer at Lake Forest Public Works said they usually store around 2,400 tons of salt for the season, but this year's mild winter means they have saved a substantial amount of that.

"We've been fortunate this year, it's certainly been lighter," Lockefeer said.

Lockefeer said they still plan to put down a bit more salt to prevent roads from icing up over the next few days.

"In this case, we got a couple of cold days setting in," Lockefeer said, "and with freezing temperatures setting in, you have to check for freezing spots and those will have to be salted."

While most of the snow had already melted by Friday afternoon, there could be another burst of snow Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulations are expected to be minor.