Chicago Park District increases bonuses for lifeguards for beaches, pools, amid shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's going to be another scorching Thursday and many will be seeking relief at Chicago pools and the beach amid a critical lifeguard shortage.
In order to attract lifeguards, the Chicago Park is boosting its bonuses.
Wednesday night, the park district announced it will increase the current $500 applicant bonus to $600.
The district will also temporarily ease a residency requirement for applicants who may live outside of the city.
Plus qualified seasonal lifeguards 16 years of age or older could get year round jobs after the summer.
The current hourly wage for lifeguards is $15.88 per-hour.
The shortage of lifeguards has become a nationwide challenge, exacerbated by the pandemic when many pools and training sessions were closed to young applicants.
Dave Benjamin, a co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Project, which works to prevent drownings in the region, said the shortage starts with recruitment.
"Unfortunately, right now is where we are, but we need to start today to start recruiting for next summer," Benjamin said.
Meanwhile, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, several City Council members are angered that many park district pools are closed in the neighborhoods as lifeguards are being used to patrol the beaches.
The alderman saying the park district should have planned for this months ago as children need somewhere to go and something to do.
While heat alerts for the Chicago area have expired, the weather will still be very hot Thursday, with many seeking relief at the beach or at pools.
The city of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers will be activated on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.
They're located at:
- Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.
- Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
- King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.
- South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
- Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.
During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 31 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.
Public pools will be closed, however, for another 10 days, while the Chicago Park District works to hire more lifeguards.
