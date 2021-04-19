Chicago Weather: Snow possible Tuesday as temps crash; freeze warning issued

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't put away that winter jacket just yet! A cold front will send temperatures crashing and bring the chance for some slushy snow accumulation to the Chicago area Tuesday.ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said a cold front will bring rain to the area Monday before the precipitation changes over to a rain-snow mix overnight Tuesday.The latest models indicate that most parts of the Chicago area won't see much accumulation, Mowry said, but areas south of the city could see up to an inch of slushy snow.The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for northern Illinois and Indiana for Tuesday night and Wednesday night.Mowry added that there could be bursts of snow again on Wednesday that could accumulate on grassy surfaces.