winter weather

Chicago weather: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday

ByStephanie Wade and the ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 9:22PM
Heavy snow forecast for parts of Chicago area
ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said the heaviest snow is expected along the Wisconsin border.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy snow is forecast for parts of the Chicago area later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Boone, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties effective late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible, along with some minor ice accumulations, NWS said.

Travel will be hazardous and roads will be slick and snow-covered during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning rush hours in these areas.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
