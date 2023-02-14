Chicago weather: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said the heaviest snow is expected along the Wisconsin border.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy snow is forecast for parts of the Chicago area later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Boone, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties effective late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible, along with some minor ice accumulations, NWS said.

Travel will be hazardous and roads will be slick and snow-covered during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning rush hours in these areas.

