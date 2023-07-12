Chicago area scrambles to clean up storm damage before another round Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People across the Chicago area scrambled to clean up after brief but strong storms that blew through Tuesday afternoon, ahead of another round of possibly more severe weather.

As soon as the clouds parted it was a race against time to clear the remnants of yet another afternoon storm before the sun went down.

"We got tons of calls regarding tree branches being left on the streets and sidewalks and it's particularly dangerous to have people maneuvering out of the way," said Eddie Guille, West Lawn Neighborhood Watch.

Guillen and his team tried to make quick work, hand-chopping branches that blocked sidewalks and streets on the Southwest Side.

Ominous clouds moved over suburban Hillside mid-afternoon before dropping buckets of rain, and once it started it came down fast all over the area, drenching north suburban Morton Grove.

Once again the heavy rain fell too fast, flooding viaducts like the one at 63rd and Archer and overwhelming lanes of I-57 near 99th Street.

Near Midway Airport, Garfield Ridge took the brunt of any high winds. Trees caved to the storm, crashing onto front lawns and in a few spots completely swallowing parked cars until friendly neighborhood volunteers could get out and make the streets safe to navigate.