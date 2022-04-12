Chicago White Sox home opener at Guaranteed Rate Tuesday

WATCH: What to expect for Sox home opener

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to play ball on the South Side: The Chicago White Sox home opener is Tuesday against Seattle.The White Sox and their fans are likely excited to get back inside Guaranteed Rate Field and begin the process of trying to repeat as American League Central Division champions.That effort got off to a good start over the weekend in Detroit when the team shook off injuries to two of their top pitchers to win two of three games against the Tigers.Until both Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito can return to the pitching rotation, the Sox will rely on a bevy of hitters to keep the wins coming.With the experience of last season's playoff appearance guiding them, there is no shortage of optimism on the South Side.White Sox Charities Executive Director Christine O'Reilly joined ABC7 Chicago early Tuesday to talk about their 50/50 raffle, as well.Sheena Quinn, White Sox senior director of public relations, talked about what to expect at games this season.The first pitch against Seattle is slated for 3:10 p.m.