Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos announces reopening dates after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago-area zoos have announced plans Monday to reopen after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln Park Zoo said it will reopen to the general public on June 29, with limited capacity and "strict safety guidelines," according to a press release; and the Brookfield Zoo will open to the general public starting July 8.

Both zoos are offering earlier admission for members.

Members-only admission:
Lincoln Park Zoo: June 26-28
Brookfield Zoo: July 1




All visits to the zoos will be by reservation, as recommended by state and city officials.

Lincoln Park Zoo officials say the attraction will remain a free admission institution and reservations will not include a fee. Visitors can start making reservations the the Lincoln Park Zoo as of June 22 by visiting EventBrite or by calling (312) 742-2000.

To reserve your visit at the Brookfield Zoo, click here.

Face coverings will be required at both parks.

Closing due to the pandemic was the first time the Lincoln Park Zoo was not open to the public for an extended period of time in 152 years.
