Family faces long recovery after road rage shooting sparks fire inside car

COURT DOCUMENTS: Father cut off 18YO man on the road. After exchange of words, teen later pulls an AR 15 and shot rounds into the father’s car. 1 & 2 year old kids inside car were badly burned cause fireworks inside were sparked, lit car on fire. #Abc13 https://t.co/7m8zjkqFYZ pic.twitter.com/bMZnLnuHLK