road rage

Family faces long recovery after road rage shooting sparks fire inside car

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston family who was burned after fireworks exploded in their car says their two small children are still recovering.

The family of four was injured during a road rage incident on July 4.

Deputies said 18-year-old Bayron Rivera fired a gun at the family because he was upset the family's father cut him off on the road.



The family tells ABC News their 1-year-old underwent surgery Monday and is recovering.

The father and the 2-year-old, however, are still hospitalized.

They said the burns from the explosion left one of the children unrecognizable.

Deputies said the investigation showed Rivera used an AR-15 style rifle to fire into the family's car.

They said the family and Rivera did not know each other.

Rivera surrendered to deputies Sunday and is now being held on a $120,000 bond.

READ MORE: Suspect who shot into car carrying family of 4 and caused fireworks to go off surrenders, sheriff says

"Our main concern has been to the two children that have been severely injured and face a very long long recovery," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a press conference.

The lead lieutenant on the case said Rivera told them he did not know children were in the car at the time of the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas4th of julyarrestexplosionchild injuredshootingu.s. & worldharris county sheriffs officeburn injuriesroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Texas family rescued from burning car after road rage shooting
Young father killed in Hammond road rage shooting
Family injured by fireworks ignited by possible road rage shooting
VIDEO: Man dragged down highway during road rage incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB I-294 lanes reopen after 7-vehicle crash in Des Plaines
Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Disney recalls popular 'Toy Story 4' plush toy
New CPD recruits graduating as city works to curb violence
Car bursts into flames during gender reveal
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Show More
7-Eleven Day celebrates with free Slurpees
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side ID'd
Obamacare faces major court test with health benefits on the line
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Pickpocket targets women at Lakeview bars, clubs: police
More TOP STORIES News