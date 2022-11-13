WATCH LIVE

Wisconsin 4th-grader saves friend from choking during lunch at school

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, November 13, 2022 1:19PM
Remembering a YouTube video she had seen, Wisconsin fourth-grader Essence Collier performed the Heimlich maneuver on her choking friend.

WISCONSIN (WLS) -- The quick-thinking and brave actions of a Wisconsin fourth-grader may have saved her classmate's life last week.

Essence Collier, 9 years old, witnessed a classmate choking during their lunch hour in the classroom.

Remembering a YouTube video she had seen, Essence darted over to her friend and successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver, clearing the other child's airway.

Normally, the class would have been in the school cafeteria for lunch, but it was being used as an election polling place.

