Woman went shopping after allegedly stabbing, attempting to kill roommates, authorities say

A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly stabbing her roommates multiple times when she became infuriated over being asked to leave their home, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 8:03 a.m. when deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida received a call from one of the stabbing victims telling them that he had been stabbed.

The victim identified the alleged suspect as 30-year-old Christina Adams, a woman he shared his home with along with one other person who she had also reportedly attacked, according to the sheriff's office.

Following the call, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office were able to locate Adams driving not far from the location of the attack. She was detained and interviewed by detectives but initially denied any involvement in the incident, authorities said.

" [ Adams ] later told detectives that she was angry over being asked to leave the home that she shared with the victims. Adams stated she retrieved a large knife and then attacked both victims, stabbing them multiple times," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Adams stated after she believed the victims were deceased, she attempted to destroy evidence and then left the location. Adams told detectives that following the attack, she changed her clothing and went shopping."

Adams has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and tampering with evidence. She is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond. It is unclear if she has obtained legal representation.

"These senseless acts of violence are shocking to all of us," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. "I'm very proud of my deputies and detectives that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims but, also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe."