Christkindlmarkets open Friday in Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville, Aurora

Chicago's Christkindlmarket 2023 opens in Daley Plaza Friday along with locations in Wrigleyville and Aurora.

For the first time, Christkindlmarket Chicago is offering a fast entry pass. Long lines be gone!

The Daley Plaza and Aurora locations are open through Christmas Eve.

The Wrigleyville location is open through New Year's Eve.

Admission is free and the markets feature food such as pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine. Vendors will be selling festive glass ornaments, wooden cuckoo clocks, beautiful mugs, hand-knit gloves and other gifts.

The Christkindlmarket is in its 27th year at Daley Plaza its fifth year at Gallagher Way and its second time at Riveredge Park in Aurora.

For more information you visit Christkindlmarket.com.