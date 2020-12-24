holiday recipes

Christmas baking ideas: Take holiday desserts to next level with these recipes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas Cookies are aplenty this week, but here are some ideas to take those sweet treats to the next level.

Chef Rebekah Ziesmer with Conagra Brands joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to show off some recipes.

Ziesmer showed how to make a Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn Christmas Bark.

You can put whatever sweet treats you'd like on top, and it can be ready in as little of 30 minutes, she said.

If you keep it in the freezer, it'll last for a month or two, as well -- as long as you can hold off on eating it all in that time, Ziesmer said.

Find the recipe and more at ReadySetEat.com.
