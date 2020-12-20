Last-minute gift ideas that have financial impact during uncertain times

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking to give a gift that has a financial impact, especially during uncertain times?
Charles Schwab's Chicago branch has alternative gift ideas:You could help a loved one with a credit card payment or a student loan payment during the pandemic.Also think about getting a class subscription: perhaps a cooking class or an outdoor activity.Stocks and or partial shares of stock can also be an option for children - by opening up what's known as a "custodial account" for a kid and getting them stock in a company they are interested in.RELATED:Lettuce Entertain You releases holiday gift guide that supports local restaurantsFixed for the Holidays: Refurbished gifts offer less expensive options on high-end electronicsThese are the most sought-after toys in 2020, according to Walmart1 in 3 Americans are forgoing holiday gifts because many can't afford it: study
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.