Children of Jemel Roberson, Robbins security guard killed by Midlothian cop, given Christmas gifts

Christmas gifts were delivered to the children of Jemel Roberson, a Robbins security guard killed by a Midlothian cop.

Cate Cauguiran
Santa, along with four tow trucks dressed as reindeer, made a special delivery Sunday to the family of security guard Jemel Roberson, who was fatally shot by a Midlothian police officer last month.

The trucks were filled with several gifts and toys for Roberson's young son Tristan and diapers and baby gear for Roberson's baby due next summer.

"It's sad because Tristan won't see his dad for his first Christmas but we have other family helping us out," said Avontea Boose, Roberson's girlfriend.

The gifts and holiday display were donated by Early Walker, owner of W&W Towing. Walker donated more than $1,000 worth of presents to Boose and her children.

"When we heard the story of this young lady's boyfriend you know how he lost his life, you know first thing that came to mind was 'hero,'" Walker said. "I want these kids to remember their dad as a hero and, you know, to have a Christmas and lose your father and lose your dad? I mean, it's tough."

Roberson was working as a security guard at Manny's Blue Room in south suburban Robbins when a shooting broke out. Roberson was shot by a responding Midlothian cop as he held the shooter down, according to Illinois State Police. The Midlothian police officer claimed he shot Roberson after he failed to comply with an order to put his gun down.

Boose was moved by the sight of her son Tristan surrounded by presents.

"I was saying, 'What is everyone doing over here?'" she said. "I'm shocked."

But at the end of the day, no presents can cure Boose's heartbreak or make up for what she and her family lost.

"Taking one day at a time. That's all I can do for Tristan and the new baby," she said.
