Kanye West appears to donate $150K to family of security guard shot in Robbins

Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Rapper Kanye West has apparently donated $150,000 the family of Jemel Roberson, a security who was shot and killed by Midlothian police while working at a Robbins nightclub.

The GoFundMe page started for his family showed 10 donations of $15,000 each, all under the name Kanye West.

There is no way to verify if that name is accurate, however, and as of 8:30 p.m. West had not tweeted about the donation or confirmed it in any other way.

Roberson was shot and killed around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses to the shooting said Roberson was apprehending a gunman who shot several people during a bar fight at Manny's Blue Room Lounge.

Police from Robbins, Cook County and Crestwood were already on the scene when two officers from Midlothian arrived.

Witnesses said that Roberson was wearing clothing that identified him as security. State police investigating the case said Roberson was wearing plain black clothing with no markings.

TMZ reported West was moved by Roberson's death.
