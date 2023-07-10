Church trailer used to distribute food, clothing, medical supplies stolen in North Austin

A trailer owned by Grace and Peace Church in North Austin used to distribute food, clothing and medical supplies to those in need was stolen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church trailer used to distribute food, clothing and medical supplies to people in need on the West Side was stolen last week.

Volunteers and staff at Grace and Peace Church in North Austin said they had stocked their trailer for weekend distribution but it never made it to clients Sunday. The trailer was stolen on Wednesday and the theft was captured on surveillance video.

"People may say it's just a trailer; not for us, that was an important piece of the ministry that we use," said Pastor John Zayas.

It turned out the truck that hauled the church's stocked trailer was stolen the week before from a construction company.

"It was easy for them, they just went and hitched it," Zayas said. "How does that sit on your heart? I'm frustrated. I'm frustrated and a little bit angry, if I can use that word."

Chicago police confirm the theft reports made by the construction company and the church, and that the investigations into the two incidents are ongoing.

Among those who help clients at the church's mobile locations are volunteers who came to Chicago from Venezuela in the fall and are now settled with the support of Grace and Peace Church.

Elcelymar Pena said the church community is a second family for her, and she remains committed to helping other migrants, as she knows firsthand how difficult it is for those trying to survive and find stability.

Zayas said there was about $15,000 worth of food, clothing and medical supplies in the trailer when it was taken. More than the items, he said the trailer itself is vital for their operation of getting people the help they need with dignity.