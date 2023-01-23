WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cicero

Cicero Avenue shut down for investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, January 23, 2023 5:41PM
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cicero
EMBED <>More Videos

There was a Cicero crash early Monday morning. A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle at 33rd Place and Cicero Avenue.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in Cicero, a spokesperson said.

Cicero spokesperson Ray Hanania said the man was hit about 4:30 a.m. at 33rd Place and Cicero Avenue.

The unidentified individual was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and pronounced deceased.

The driver who hit the man remained on the scene.

RELATED: 6 hurt in River North hit-and-run after driver crashes into car, pedestrians, Chicago police say

A contractor-style van could be seen on the scene later Monday morning, with damage to its front end.

A pair of shoes and shopping cart were also in the road.

Cicero Avenue was shut down for an investigation after the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW