Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cicero

Cicero Avenue shut down for investigation

There was a Cicero crash early Monday morning. A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle at 33rd Place and Cicero Avenue.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in Cicero, a spokesperson said.

Cicero spokesperson Ray Hanania said the man was hit about 4:30 a.m. at 33rd Place and Cicero Avenue.

The unidentified individual was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and pronounced deceased.

The driver who hit the man remained on the scene.

A contractor-style van could be seen on the scene later Monday morning, with damage to its front end.

A pair of shoes and shopping cart were also in the road.

Cicero Avenue was shut down for an investigation after the incident.