firefighter injured

Cicero firefighter recovering after suffering smoke inhalation while battling fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cicero firefighter is being treated after suffering what's being described as a "serious case" of smoke inhalation.

Ted Polashek was overcome by smoke and super-heated gases Saturday while fighting a house fire in the 2000-block of 61st Court.

"Every day, firefighters risk their lives to protect families in the Town of Cicero and around the country and our prayers are with Ted Polashek and his family for a full recovery," Town President Larry Dominick said Sunday.

The fire caused serious damage to the property but was quickly extinguished, according to officials.

No one else was injured.

Polashek has been a firefighter for more than 20 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cicerofirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
2 firefighters injured in South Chicago house fire
Bridgeport fire leaves 7 CFD firefighters hurt
Chicago firefighter among 3 hurt in Kenwood high-rise fire
Firefighter hurt battling Edgewater blaze
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, multiple others wounded
Black & Powerful: MSI CEO Chevy Humphrey
Chicago police officer shot outside 6th District station
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Missing stimulus payments, tax credits? Here is what you need to know
9 things that weren't scary before the pandemic but are now
Driver removes seats, installs camping chair
Show More
Some snow accumulation expected in Chicago-area Monday
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
14-year-old arrested after missing 6-year-old IN girl found dead
70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovered sitting on nest of eggs
Chicago Weather: Snow, wintry mix Monday
More TOP STORIES News