Orland Fire Protection District firefighter injured while battling house fire in south suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the south suburbs on Tuesday, according to an Orland Fire Protection District spokesperson.

The fire was reported at about 3:35 a.m. on the 14700-block of Holly Court in Orland Park.

The fire was under control after 20 minutes, according to the spokesperson.

While battling the blaze, a firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital. He was released later that same day.

The fire also spread to the house next door, according to Orland Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Orland Park Police Department, the Orland Fire Protection District and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

