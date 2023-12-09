Cicero firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building on 16th Street Friday morning. Dozens of residents have been displaced.

Community rallies to help displaced residents after Cicero apartment building destroyed by fire

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been one week since a fire ripped through a three-story apartment building in west suburban Cicero.

"Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but it ended up destroying the building so badly that it put 17 families out on the street," Cicero spoksperson Ray Hanania said.

Dozens of residents who remain displaced received donations Friday to help them through this difficult time.

"It's unfortunate that we had to go through this during the holiday, but everyone has stood together to pull together to make it happen for us," displaced resident Trainette Lark said.

Devastated during the holidays, the town of Cicero asked the public for help. The community rallied behind those affected, donating what they could to try to make up for what the families lost.

"We got a huge response, and it just makes you feel good," Hanania said.

In just five days, people from different surrounding suburbs dropped off hundreds of items, filling a room."

"I feel grateful, very grateful that it's the holiday season and a lot of families have their own things going on right now, and they still took time out to donate," Lark said. "That's beautiful."

One by one, the 17 families made homeless by the fire collected clothing, hygiene products, kitchen items and toys.

"The hard thing to give is time, and all these people give their time and effort," displaced resident Angel Hernandez said. "We have to be thankful."

The donations put a smile on families' faces after they lost so much.

"It just shows me that God is still in control," Lark said. "No matter what circumstances we have faced, the hardships, there are still people that love us out here."