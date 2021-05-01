tacos

How to build the perfect taco

Tallboy Taco wants to help Chicagoans celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the perfect tacos
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to build the perfect taco

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cinco de Mayo is approaching and Tallboy Taco is helping you celebrate.

Executive Chef Kevin Marquardt shared some tips for building the perfect taco Saturday morning. He said it starts with the perfect tortilla. Use high quality meats and top with fresh vegetables and sauces, like onion, cilantro and red or green salsa. At the end, squeeze some lime on the top. He said the acid is an important ingredient.

RELATED: From skater to chef, new passion leads to popular taqueria

Tallboy Taco will be open for dine-in service on Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant is also selling a Taco Bar Kit. The taco bar is available for two people or four. It includes Carne Asada, Chimichurri Chicken, flour and corn tortillas, pico de gallo, salsa, and fresh veggies. The restaurant is also offering a margarita kit. The kits are available for carryout and delivery on Tuesday and Wednesday, but you need to place your order 48 hours in advance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagostreetervillecinco de mayorecipetacos
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TACOS
'Evil Cooks' serves up tacos with tentacles
'Little Llama' Peruvian taco restaurant packs big flavors
Earn $100K as McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations
Hot Cheeto tacos served at Crown Point restaurant
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News