City Colleges of Chicago offering scholarships as in-person learning resumes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Learning returns to the classroom this fall, and City Colleges of Chicago will be fully reopening for in-person classes.
There's a lot of scholarship money on the line.
Chancellor Juan Salgado joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it.
He said the ACE Scholarship is for Chicago Public Schools 2020 graduates. To be eligible, students must be a CPS 2020 high school grad, be a first-time college student, enroll and stay enrolled in at least six credit hours during the fall semester and meet with a college advisor at least once during the term.
Those who are selected will get $1,000 and a free laptop when they enroll in classes this fall.
Visit ccc.edu/apply for more information about the ACE Scholarship and others.
Registration for classes is open until Aug. 26.
