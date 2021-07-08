City Colleges of Chicago offering scholarships as in-person learning resumes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Learning returns to the classroom this fall, and City Colleges of Chicago will be fully reopening for in-person classes.There's a lot of scholarship money on the line.Chancellor Juan Salgado joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it.He said the ACE Scholarship is for Chicago Public Schools 2020 graduates. To be eligible, students must be a CPS 2020 high school grad, be a first-time college student, enroll and stay enrolled in at least six credit hours during the fall semester and meet with a college advisor at least once during the term.Those who are selected will get $1,000 and a free laptop when they enroll in classes this fall.Visitfor more information about the ACE Scholarship and others.Registration for classes is open until Aug. 26.