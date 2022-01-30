chicago proud

Chicago nonprofit seeks to help young moms finish college

New Moms, Inc. partnering with City Colleges of Chicago for pilot program
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Nonprofit partnering with City Colleges to help moms finish school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Moms, Inc. is making sure young mothers achieve their goals of finishing college.

The Chicago non-profit is partnering with City Colleges of Chicago for a three-year pilot to end the stigma around young motherhood.

Gabrielle Carverl-McNeal, senior director of Employment and Academic Coaching at New Moms, said "we believe this intentional investment will lead to more mothers of color graduating from postsecondary programs and working in family-sustaining, living wage jobs. Finally, we will invite the community to learn more and to support the program."

RELATED: Chicago job training program empowers young moms through employment
EMBED More News Videos

These candles have a cause: They're hand-poured by young moms working toward a brighter future through a job training program on Chicago's West Side.



One in five college students in the United States parents, according to the Institute for Women's Policy Research.

The pilot recruited 25 Chicagoland young moms pursuing a certificate or associate degree at an accredited institution. During the program, each participant will receive monthly support, including a $500 monthly stiped, coaching and childcare support.

"Research shows that holistic support, including financial support, is one of the most effective ways to improve outcomes for low-income students," Caverl-McNeal said. "Student-parents facing scarcity and poverty achieve their goals more frequently when their environments are less stressful, when they have the support of positive relationships and when they have developed core life skills."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopmotherhoodcity colleges of chicagocollegechicago proud
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Aurora woman honored for tireless work to help homeless
Josephine 'Mother' Wade featured in new cookbook
'Our way of giving back': Family makes care packages for homeless
Chicago saw stories of hope in 2021 amid COVID-19 challenges
TOP STORIES
O'Hare weather: Plane slides on snowy runway in Chicago | Video
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Loop
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
$1M unclaimed lotto ticket sold in Chicago area
Our Chicago: Go Red For Women
Show More
Sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
COPA investigating CPD death in custody on West Side
13 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 Michigan schools mistakenly award scholarships to students
Chicago Weather: Partial sun, slightly milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News