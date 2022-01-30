Chicago nonprofit seeks to help young moms finish college

The Chicago non-profit is partnering with City Colleges of Chicago for a three-year pilot to end the stigma around young motherhood.
Gabrielle Carverl-McNeal, senior director of Employment and Academic Coaching at New Moms, said "we believe this intentional investment will lead to more mothers of color graduating from postsecondary programs and working in family-sustaining, living wage jobs. Finally, we will invite the community to learn more and to support the program."
One in five college students in the United States parents, according to the Institute for Women's Policy Research.
The pilot recruited 25 Chicagoland young moms pursuing a certificate or associate degree at an accredited institution. During the program, each participant will receive monthly support, including a $500 monthly stiped, coaching and childcare support.
"Research shows that holistic support, including financial support, is one of the most effective ways to improve outcomes for low-income students," Caverl-McNeal said. "Student-parents facing scarcity and poverty achieve their goals more frequently when their environments are less stressful, when they have the support of positive relationships and when they have developed core life skills."