City inspects R. Kelly's West Loop studio

City inspectors are expected to enter R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop on Wednesday.

By and John Garcia
City inspectors entered R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop on Wednesday.

It's the latest fallout following Lifetime's bombshell docuseries on the R&B singer.

The inspection was granted by a Cook County judge last week after the City demanded the right to get into R. Kelly's warehouse/recording studio at 219 N. Justine Avenue. City attorneys said they suspect people may be living here, even though the building is not zoned for that purpose.

People in the area have previously reported a lot of traffic coming in and out of the building, including young girls.

"I'm curious today to see what they find inside. You know, if they're bringing out mattresses and women's clothing, doesn't that say a lot to the allegation?" said Jim Lewis, who has a business next door to the space R. Kelly rents.

The allegations and inspection all come amidst the release of an explosive six-part documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly," which aired Jan. 3. The documentary details decades of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse against the singer, including by his ex-wife. Those allegations now being investigated as demonstrations have been ongoing outside the studio, calling for a boycott on his music.

Wednesday morning, a person was seen leaving the studio with a computer, but the person would not answer questions. R. Kelly was supposed to be present himself to grant the inspectors access when they arrive, but it's not known if he was present.

A man who identified himself as R. Kelly's stepbrother, but who refused to provide his name, showed up at the warehouse Wednesday morning to defend the singer.

"He's not a monster. He's a human being just like us. He's not a monster at all," the man said.

ABC7 reached out to his attorney overnight for comment, but have not heard back.

RELATED: Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
