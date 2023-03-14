Chicago pothole reports up 59% so far this year, data shows

Chicago pothole reports are up 59% so far this year, compared to the same time last year. More than 17,000 potholes have been reported citywide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just as Chicago's winter appears to be coming to an end, the city's other season is getting underway as work crews take to the weather-battered streets to fix those nasty potholes left behind.

The months between December and April are considered to be the heart of pothole season when area roads see the highest number of potholes.

The specialists at Chi-Town Custom Rims, Wheels & Tire Repair say they've been busy, with one worker telling ABC7: "This year they're really coming out now. As you see this morning, already had four people with rims damaged."

According to 311 data from the city of Chicago, more than 17,000 potholes have been reported so far this year, with more than 15,000 in streets and another almost 2,000 in alleys. And as of the end of last month, potholes increased 59% compared to the same time last year.

The heavily-trafficked West Town neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side has the highest number of reported potholes so far at 633.

The Chicago Department of Transportation says the public can report potholes to 311 as well as submit proof of vehicle damaged caused by a pothole and may be able to receive some compensation.