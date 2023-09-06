ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler climate chat

ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee took some time out to talk about ways to fight climate change with ABC 7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee took some time out to talk about ways to fight climate change with ABC 7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler.

Zee said it's all about consumption. She said she's been on the "No New Clothes Challenge" for about 15 months. The sustainability challenge is meant to help people move away from buying into the fast fashion industry which data shows produces 92 millions tons of textile per year. Most of that ends up in landfills.

Zee said she recognizes that she's coming from a very privileged place but said to put things into perspective, the average person buys 16 new clothing items every three months.

"I rent, and then I also just shop my own closet, I've even started borrowing from friends," said Zee.

And Zee said there are other ways to help save the planet.

"Changing our consumption is one of the easiest ways to help the environment, both on a carbon level but also just pollution," said Zee.

Zee said one good way is to buy your food locally. She recommends farmers markets or those vegetable farm boxes that gets delivered right to your door. Zee adds that you might just save some money too,.

"Food that's grown locally, especially this time of year in Chicago, they harvest it, it's all right here - you may just find that it is equivalent priced," she said.

Next turn to your thermostat because Zee said home energy is an easy way to fight climate change.

"Just shifting one degree in winter or in summer to make it more efficient can take away millions of carbon emissions over time," said Zee.

Butler pointed out the use of single-use plastic as a major problem.

"If people think plastic is recycled - it is not," explained Zee. "Less than 10% is recycled."

At the end of day, Zee said people need to be loud.

"Don't buy it because that's where voting with your dollar means something."