Columbia College of Chicago hosts Holiday Market, featuring art from students, alumni, staff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Columbia College of Chicago hosts a Holiday Market featuring art from their students, alumni and sometimes faculty.

This year is their 15th annual market.

ShopColumbia is not only a place to support student artists, but it's also considered a learning laboratory, where students can learn how to market, price and get their foot in the door to start an art career.

The shop also hosts alumni and faculty art, and 75% of proceeds go to students, and the rest goes into operating the store.

ShopColumbia is open year-round for locals to check out their art. The Holiday Market closes by the end of this year.