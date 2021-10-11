Italians seek unity on Christopher Columbus Day holiday; others push for indigenous recognition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6379741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Columbus Day has become a controversial holiday over the years, and, as people push to remove more of his statues, some Italian Americans are asking for more unity as they celebrate Monday."It's a day of celebration, it's a day of tradition, it's been around for over 130 years, and this is our 69th annual Columbus Day Parade, so we're very, very excited for the return," said Ron Ornesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans.It's a holiday that's now facing backlash nationwide, especially from indigenous groups.There's a clear divide between those who view the explorer as a key part of Italian American history and others who say the holiday ignores Native American culture."It's something all ethnic groups, all cultures, should be sharing in, as we believe Columbus opened the door to exploration in the new world, and, today, more than any other time, we need unity rather than divisiveness," Ornesti said.Ornesti and the Civic Committee of Italian Americans celebrate the holiday Monday with a tradition, honoring John Sanfilippo, who died last year."He's the epitome of the American dream," Ornesti said. "Our theme this year of the parade is Columbus and the American dream, so we couldn't find a more fitting individual to remember."And on the city's North Side, others were rallying to claim Indigenous Peoples' Day as an official holiday, as community leaders are upset with Cook County for not doing so."Each October, when Columbus is honored, it further diminishes and erases native people, their history, their culture," one speaker said.Chicago Public Schools has stopped honoring the Columbus holiday.That's why Ornesti's committee believes Columbus statues, like the one removed from Arrigo Park, should be put back."Ever since the beginning of all of this, all we really wanted was to be invited to the table to discuss what was going on," Ornesti said. "One night Columbus was resting in his home at Arrigo Park, and the next day he was gone. "Ornesti said there have been some talks in recent weeks with the Chicago Park District and the mayor's office, so he and the committee will be unveiling something Monday afternoon during the parade.