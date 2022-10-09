Columbus Day Parade returns to Chicago's Loop | See full list of street closures

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans kicked off its Columbus Day celebrations with a flag raising Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Chicago on Monday.

The parade, hosted by ABC7's Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, is set to begin at 1 p.m. and run through downtown Chicago. The parade will route through State Street to Wacker Drive and Van Buren Street.

Before to the parade, the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans will hold a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii and a wreath laying at Arrigo Park.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said road closures and crowds are expected.

Chicago Columbus Day Parade closures

Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to Franklin Street

State Street from Kinzie Street to Wacker Drive

State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren

Van Buren to Congress Parkway

OMEC did not say when streets would reopen.

