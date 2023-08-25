'Windy City Weekend': Jay Pharoah does impressions, talks comedy show at Den Theatre Chicago

Comedian Jay Pharoah is back with his all-star cast of celebrity impressions!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," comedian Jay Pharoah is back with his all-star cast of celebrity impressions!

He joins Val and Ryan to talk about the latest topics for Host Chat.

You can catch more of Jay this weekend at a special taping for his upcoming comedy special. He'll be performing in front of a live audience at The Den Theater, Saturday at 7 p.m. Purchase your tickets today at thedentheatre.com.

Last week, we talked about a poll that asked people, "Would you let your dying spouse sleep with their ex if they asked to?" Ryan, Val and a lot of the viewers were pretty divided, so they're bringing Jay Pharoah and relationship expert Love McPherson into the discussion.

Make sure to follow Love McPherson on Instagram @love_mcpherson and learn more about her relationship coaching sessions at her website, lovemcpherson.com.

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE?

"Gran Turismo" - SAVE

Based not only on the popular racing video game but also a true story, "Gran Turismo" follows a young gamer who gets the opportunity to become a professional race car driver.

"Perpetrator" - SPEND

"Perpetrator" is a horror story filmed in Chicago about a teenager who hunts down a suspect responsible for kidnapping several girls at her school.

"Retribution" - SAVE

Liam Neeson stars in "Retribution" as a man who's told a bomb will detonate in his car if he stops driving.

"You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" - SPEND

Adam Sandler is behind a new coming of age film, "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah", about two best friends who have a falling out before throwing the Bat Mitzvahs they've always dreamed of.

"OUR CHICAGO: BORDERS CROSSED":

ABC7 Chicago is premiering a new special looking into how the city is responding to the arrival of thousands of migrant families, in "Our Chicago: Borders Crossed."

The special will take an in-depth look into housing and funding concerns, the community's opinion on how to best respond to the crisis and how some community members are stepping up to help.

The special will be hosted by Judy Hsu and Ravi Baichwal. "Our Chicago: Borders Crossed" airs Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10:35 p.m. right here on ABC7 Chicago.