Chicago Air and Water Show finale takes off after weather delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The opening of Sunday's Air and Water Show was delayed after thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area.

The show was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but was pushed back to 12 p.m. due to weather conditions, the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.



The show will be abbreviated due to the weather but may run longer than its scheduled 3 p.m. end time to make up for the delays, officials said.

Despite the delays and the rain, hundreds of spectators still showed up to see the spectacle in the sky.

On Saturday, the Air and Water Show suffered delays because of inclement weather.
