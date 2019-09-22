CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since 2012, Bikes for Lesotho has shipped thousands of bikes, with the help of Working Bikes Cooperative.
Bikes for Lesotho was started by Dave Gorman, a mountain biking enthusiast who served in the Peace Corps in the South African nation three decades ago.
When his time in the Peace Corps came to an end, he began collecting used bikes to ship overseas to the people of Lesotho.
Since 2012, Bikes for Lesotho has shipped thousands of bikes, with the help of Working Bikes Cooperative
To get involved with Bikes for Lesotho you can visit Working Bikes Cooperative Wednesday-Saturday at 2434 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, Ill.
For more information, click here.
Chicago Proud: Bikes For Lesotho spreads the joy of bicycling in South Africa
CHICAGO PROUD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News