chicago proud

Chicago Proud: Bikes For Lesotho spreads the joy of bicycling in South Africa

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since 2012, Bikes for Lesotho has shipped thousands of bikes, with the help of Working Bikes Cooperative.

Bikes for Lesotho was started by Dave Gorman, a mountain biking enthusiast who served in the Peace Corps in the South African nation three decades ago.

When his time in the Peace Corps came to an end, he began collecting used bikes to ship overseas to the people of Lesotho.

Since 2012, Bikes for Lesotho has shipped thousands of bikes, with the help of Working Bikes Cooperative

To get involved with Bikes for Lesotho you can visit Working Bikes Cooperative Wednesday-Saturday at 2434 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoheart of chicagocharitybicycleu.s. & worldchicago proudfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago cop bikes 300 miles to bring attention to opioid crisis
Mother of special needs son provides resources for others
Intern honored for helping deescalate potentially dangerous situation
Marine veteran gifted new home in Joliet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody, officer recovering after Saturday shooting
2 killed outside Roseland barbershop ID'd
Man, 45, killed in Hermosa hit and run
LIVE: Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage
Chicago shelter offers free animal adoptions Sunday
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, flooding likely Sunday
TODAY: Free marijuana expungement clinic, job fair
Show More
Suspect in Schaumburg mall crash taken to mental health facility: police
International art exhibit features Chicago area kids
Basketball star from Blue Island recovers after New Mexico shooting
Envision Unlimited opens commercial kitchen to create career opportunities
Dangerous week leaves Chicago police besieged by violence, loss
More TOP STORIES News