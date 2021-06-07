CTA 'Pride Train' back in service on Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA "Pride Train" is going back in service starting Monday for Pride Month.The new design adds a black and brown stripe to the traditional Pride Flag. The CTA has also added the blue, pink and white colors of the Transgender Flag.The CTA Pride Train is now in its fifth year of service."As we prepare to celebrate Pride once again, we want to remind customers that transit is for everyone," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We are a progressive and open-minded organization that has long supported equality and inclusion, and we want all our riders and employees to know that no matter who they love or how they identify - they are welcomed at the CTA."The train will run along the Red Line starting Monday and continue running through this fall so that riders can take it to the rescheduled Chicago Pride Parade, which will take place on October 3.