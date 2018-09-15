A cool new art festival debuts in Chicago this weekend.The Printer's Row Art Fest is taking place on Dearborn Street from Polk to Harrison September 15 and 16.Vendors are featuring artwork from all price points and mediums.And as visitors peruse through the booths it's a great opportunity to visit the restaurants and businesses in the neighborhood, which is normally known for the annual Lit Fest. .It's interactive too. Kids can enjoy art fest bingo, spin art, coloring and a graffiti wall.Sept 15-1610 a.m. -5 p.m.Printer's Row Art Fest47 W. Polk, Chicago