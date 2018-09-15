FESTIVAL

Printer's Row Art Fest debuts this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Printer's Row Art Fest takes place Sept. 15 & 16 along Dearborn between Polk and Harrison.

A cool new art festival debuts in Chicago this weekend.

The Printer's Row Art Fest is taking place on Dearborn Street from Polk to Harrison September 15 and 16.

Vendors are featuring artwork from all price points and mediums.

And as visitors peruse through the booths it's a great opportunity to visit the restaurants and businesses in the neighborhood, which is normally known for the annual Lit Fest. .

It's interactive too. Kids can enjoy art fest bingo, spin art, coloring and a graffiti wall.

Sept 15-16

10 a.m. -5 p.m.
Printer's Row Art Fest
47 W. Polk, Chicago
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartfestivalChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FESTIVAL
Windy City Wine Festival offers drinks by Buckingham Fountain
Labor Day fun mixes with politics at parades, festivals
Medieval Times, Last Fling festival team up to break world record
Councilwoman fights back against alleged 'slut shaming'
More festival
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Rosie's Toy Box: Palatine teen battling brain tumor honored
Brazilian Block Party hits the streets on Saturday
'Doors Open Dishes' aims to help adults with disabilities
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts drawing to end next week, jackpot over $6 million
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Florence floods Carolinas, downs trees, crumbles roads and darkens houses
Rosemont police sergeant on administrative leave charged with armed robbery
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod, police say
REMATCH ON: Floyd Mayweather says he'll fight Manny Pacquiao
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Hurricane Florence: How Chicagoans can help
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to woman's arrest
Show More
Firefighters pray after mom and child found dead during Florence
Inmate steals cell phone goes live on Facebook
Person shot in Skokie; investigation ongoing
Construction worker struck, killed near Des Plaines
More News