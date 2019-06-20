Community & Events

Florida boys runs in honor of off-duty officer killed Tuesday

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WLS) -- The Racine police officer killed Tuesday while trying to fend off an armed robber at a Wisconsin bar was honored in Florida.

Officers in Winter Springs joined a 10-year-old Zechariah Cartledge on a run to remember John Hetland.

Cartledge is on a mission to pay tribute to officers and firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Carrying a flag, Cartledge is running one mile for each those who lost their life in the line of duty.

Wednesday Cartledge ran for officer Hetland.

Hetland was off-duty and died trying to stop a robbery in Teezers Tavern Monday night.

Police said Hetland was shot by an armed, masked gunman that he confronted at a bar.

The suspect is still on the loose. There is a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the shooters arrest.
