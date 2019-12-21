millennium park

Learn how to ice skate with free lessons at Millennium Park

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Winter Workouts Program is offering free skating lessons for all ages and skill levels, one hour before the ice rink at Millennium Park opens! The lessons take place on Fridays (usually 11 a.m.), Saturdays and Sundays (usually 9 a.m.) during School Winter Break (December 21-January 5, daily at 9 a.m., except December 25 and January 1), Martin Luther King, Jr, Day (January 20, 9 a.m.) and President's Day (February 17, 9 a.m.).
The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink is located in Millennium Park on Michigan Avenue between Washington and Madison Streets. Skating is free and open to the public, with skate rentals available for $13 from Monday to Thursday and $15 on Friday to Sunday and holidays. The rink is open from November 15 through March 8.

Additionally, each first and third Thursday will feature DJs spinning music for everyone spinning on the rink from 6 to 8 p.m.

Learn more at http://millenniumpark.org/.
