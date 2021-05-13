CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new way to safely get outside and explore the beauty of Chicago from a peaceful and unique vantage point.
The Shedd Aquarium has opened registration for its Kayak for Conservation program. Wildlife experts will lead you down the Chicago River while teaching you about environmental history and discovering wildlife living in the river's ecosystem.
Sessions begin June 3 and are open to all levels of kayakers. Kayaking sessions are currently available through July 17, with more spots opening on July 1 for sessions that run through October 2.
For more information and to book your kayak trip, visit www.sheddaquarium.org/kayak.
Chicago River kayak trips offered by Shedd Aquarium wildlife guides
