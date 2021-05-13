chicago river

Chicago River kayak trips offered by Shedd Aquarium wildlife guides

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new way to safely get outside and explore the beauty of Chicago from a peaceful and unique vantage point.

The Shedd Aquarium has opened registration for its Kayak for Conservation program. Wildlife experts will lead you down the Chicago River while teaching you about environmental history and discovering wildlife living in the river's ecosystem.

Sessions begin June 3 and are open to all levels of kayakers. Kayaking sessions are currently available through July 17, with more spots opening on July 1 for sessions that run through October 2.

For more information and to book your kayak trip, visit www.sheddaquarium.org/kayak.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopwild animalswater conservationshedd aquariumchicago riverconservation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO RIVER
Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon at newly completed Navy Pier Flyover Project
Chicago Water Taxi resumes this month
Lakeview teacher selected as 'Educator of the Year'
Some Chicago bridges raised for boat runs this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355 near New Lenox
IL follows CDC guidance on indoors masks for fully vaccinated people
Chicago-area youth ice hockey coach allegedly groomed, sexually abused players: lawsuit
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
Free Six Flags tickets offered as incentive to get vaccinated
1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery I-294 crash: ISP
Show More
You can apply to get a $50 discount on your internet bill
Carole Baskin says missing Houston tiger has 'no fear of humans'
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Asian Americans in news share how microaggressions affect self-identity
Endangered birds expecting new chicks at Chicago's Montrose Beach
More TOP STORIES News