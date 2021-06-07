Mayor Lori Lightfoot, elected officials celebrate pride at The Legacy Project event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined several other elected officials to celebrate pride in Chicago Monday.The event was hosted by the Legacy Project at the Center On Halsted. The Legacy Project is behind the Legacy Walk.The project is the world's only outdoor museum that pays tribute to important people in LGBTQ history. Bronze plaques tell the stories of the people on rainbow pillars up and down North Halsted.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said The Legacy Walk, a historical landmark, is internationally recognized as a beacon of enlightenment."The legacy walk is one of our city's most unique assets. It immortalizes the contributions of our community here in Chicago and across the world," Mayor Lightfoot said.