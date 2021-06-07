pride month

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, elected officials celebrate pride at The Legacy Project event

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot, officials celebrate pride at The Legacy Project event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined several other elected officials to celebrate pride in Chicago Monday.

The event was hosted by the Legacy Project at the Center On Halsted. The Legacy Project is behind the Legacy Walk.

The project is the world's only outdoor museum that pays tribute to important people in LGBTQ history. Bronze plaques tell the stories of the people on rainbow pillars up and down North Halsted.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said The Legacy Walk, a historical landmark, is internationally recognized as a beacon of enlightenment.

"The legacy walk is one of our city's most unique assets. It immortalizes the contributions of our community here in Chicago and across the world," Mayor Lightfoot said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagologan squarelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthlori lightfoot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE MONTH
Husband and wife open bar for LGBTQ+ community on LI
Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
'Be Your Own Rainbow' project gives back to LGBTQ
Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend shares her journey
TOP STORIES
55 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Chicago Auto Show 2021 returns during summer
IL reports 244 COVID cases, 14 deaths
Women of color eye historic firsts in political races nationwide
Chicago's oldest Chinese bakery makes Hong Kong-style pastries
The meaning behind Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet's name
Show More
Supreme Court won't review men-only draft registration law
Sheraton Grand Hotel reopens for 1st time since March 2020
Armed carjackings reported in Mount Greenwood, Beverly
Socialite charged in shooting death of Belize police officer: What we know
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
More TOP STORIES News