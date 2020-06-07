More Chicago protests expected Sunday after peaceful rallies fill Union Park, march through city to honor George Floyd, demand end to police brutality

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6235029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A massive crowd of protesters gathered at Union Park Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More protests are expected in Chicago Sunday, after thousands once again marched through the city's streets Saturday, renewing calls to end police brutality.As most bridges connecting the downtown to Chicago's neighborhoods remained up Saturday, protests across the city were peaceful.Massive crowds rallied in Chicago's Union Park on the same day a memorial service for George Floyd was held near his North Carolina birthplace.Demonstrators marched through the city Saturday to demand justice in Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, as well as an end to systemic racism."We cannot let the fire die. We have to unite. We have to be here and we have to stand for our brothers and sisters," said Carlos Salgado, Jr., who attended the rally that started in Union Park.Protesters danced, listened to poems and discussed racial injustice."I think it's really important to be here as a white 24-year-old, so I can be an ally to everyone who cannot defend themselves," said marcher Samantha Belanger.The Saturday demonstration is one of several happening this weekend across the city.Rodrigo Vega, an 18-year-old college student, said people of color must unite against prejudice."It is important because blacks and Latinos are what made America," Vega said. "We won't be as diverse as we are today."Chicago resident Williams sites and his wife came with their two daughters and friends to the "Chicago March for Justice," which started in Union Park."We wanted to share the pain that people are feeling because of the murder of George Floyd and so many other African Americans," said William Sites. "We also wanted to be a part of this large movement."Brought together by a common cause, the diverse crowd also called for police reforms.Janell Colbert, a mother of three, had her own reasons."When I see an injustice against one black boy, I think of my own boys, so that's why it's important for me to be out here because I don't want to be the next hashtag," Colbert said. "I don't want my child to be the next hashtag."After chaos in the streets last week, organizers are calling on protesters to remain peaceful.At one point, marchers stopped and took a knee."We need safety in our communities," said Ald. Walter Burnett. "We still have a long way to go. We need a balance. We need justice."The march wound through the city's West Side and ended near Seward Park."I hope all this stuff going on really makes a change," Colbert said.The Chicago Teachers Union, and grassroots groups, also held a march Saturday morning. They're calling for police officers to be taken out of Chicago schools.The groups marched on the Southwest Side, demanding that the school district cancel its contract with CPD and instead use the money for social workers and support staff.The same demands led protesters to fill up Union Park on Friday night.In the suburbs, protests drew large turnouts as well.From La Grange to Romeoville, hundreds marched on Saturday. No issues or arrests were reported.Back in downtown Chicago, the rallies also focused on getting protesters to the polls."You have a voice and you will be heard because we live in the U.S. and we have that right," Salgado said.Other protests planned throughout the Chicago area Saturday included "The Walk to Recognize Racism" beginning at Edgebrook Elementary School on the Northwest Side, The Puerto Rican Agenda of Chicago's vigil for black lives lost to racism at 10:30 a.m. at Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Humboldt Park, and a "Rally Against Racism" along Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn. The Mosque Foundation is also holding a sit-in rally in Bridgeview Saturday to stand against systemic racism.Chicago police did not immediately report any major problems stemming from Saturday's protests, a, which were accompanied by what officials see as separate looting and violence.A "peace walk" was planned to step off from 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue at 10 a.m. Sunday, as the momentum for change continues to grow in Chicago and across the country. Organizations among the marchers include My Block My Hood My City, The Social Consult, Good Kids Mad City, and D.O.P.E. Youth. One thousand meals will be distributed to South Side residents as part of the event.