navy pier

Navy Pier celebrates Pride Month with festivities to embrace diversity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This is the last weekend of Pride Month and Navy Pier has a lot going on to celebrate.

Spokesperson for the Navy Pier, Erika Taylor, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about what to expect.

The past four years, the Navy Pier has offered a variety of festivities to embrace diversity and celebrate the LGBTQ culture in Chicago, and this weekend you can join in on the fun.

The full-day free event kicks off at noon on Saturday, June 29. People of all ages are welcome to take part in activities, including build-your-own Pride bracelets, musical performances by the Chicago Gay Men Chorus and a colorful firework display at night.

For more information about the weekend's activities, visit the Navy Pier website.
