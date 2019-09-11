Remembering 9/11: List of local, public memorials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond.
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.
Nationally, a crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Former President George W. Bush, the commander-in-chief at the time of the 2001 attacks, is due at an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.
Morning Tributes
Chicago Fire Department ceremony
Moment of silence at 7:46 a.m.
Michigan City, Ind.
Public ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Elston YMCA (1202 Spring Street, Michigan City, Ind.)
City of Evanston
Public ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Firemen's Park (Simpson & Maple Ave)
Evanston police and fire hold their ceremony that includes honor guards, posting of colors, comments from Illinois State Sen Laura Fine, State Reps Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz & Robyn Gabel, Mayor Steve Hagerty. Also hear from 9/11 survivor from the South Tower Mark Shore.
City Of St Charles Ceremony
Public ceremony at 7:30 a.m (Fire Department Memorial Monument 2 E Main St)
City Of Aurora Ceremony
Public ceremony at 8:30 a.m. (Central Fire Station 75 N Broadway)
City officials and police and fire, Aurora resident Shaila Zerin-Anwar is the main speaker for the program. She was in World Trade Center 1 on the morning of the attack.
Village Of Northfield Ceremony
Public ceremony at 8:30 a.m (Firerescue Facility 1800 winnetka rd)
Joliet Junior College Ceremony
Public ceremony at 8:45 a.m. (Alumni Bell Tower On Campus 1215 Houbolt Rd in Joliet)
The ceremony will be streamed live on their Facebook page.
City Of Gary, Ind.
Public ceremony at 9:00 a.m. (City Hall 401 Broadway)
City Of Waukegan Ceremony & Healing Fields
9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fireman's Park (2115 Dover Rd) & Haig Paravonian Park (Grand/Sheridan)
The Waukegan Fire Department along with the Waukegan Exchange Club hosts 2 ceremonies today to remember and pay respect to the lives lost 18 years ago.
Afternoon Tributes
Cantigny Park Wtc Beams Dedication
Public ceremony at 4:30 p.m. (Cantigny 1s151 Winfield Rd in Wheaton)
The park will dedicate its newly installed memorial of World Trade Center beams at a heroes of 9/11 dedication ceremony this afternoon
Back Of The Yards Community Ceremony
Public ceremony at 5:00 p.m (49th & Loomis in Chicago)
The community members gather for a candlelight vigil and mass to commemorate fallen first responders.
City Of Naperville Ceremony
Public ceremony at 5:30 p.m.at Cmdr Dan Shanower Memorial (Behind City Hall 400 S Eagle St in Naperville)
Town Of Schererville
Public ceremony at 7:00 p.m at the 9/11 Memorial (25 E Joliet St).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
