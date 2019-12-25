chicago proud

Santa for a Day fulfills Christmas wishes for Chicago Housing Authority kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At the Jane Addams Family Resource Center on the Friday before Christmas, hundreds of kids living in Chicago Housing Authority homes received presents from the man in red, customized according to letters they wrote to Santa through the charity Santa for a Day.

Santa for a Day matches kids to online donors who read their letters and fulfil wishes through purchasing on Amazon.

"Once we get all the packages delivered, we come over here and get gifts and with the kids' first name and their parents name as well," said Nathan Doo, Santa for a Day foreman.

All holiday season a sorting facility in Wilmette has received those orders, truly operating as one of Santa's factories, if you will.

"I feel like I am delivering for a great cause, I am happy for it now," said Kayla Young, Amazon delivery driver.

"It's a blessing. That's what I feel like, it's a blessing. I think it is adorable and it does something for your heart," said Karma Anderson, Santa for a Day volunteer.

Other elves distributed the gifts in the week before Christmas to dozens of CHA facilities. A total of 2,500 letters were answered this year, with plans to double that next year, and double again two years from now.

"It is a lot logistically, but CHA is such a phenomenal partner. Their infrastructure, their people," said Rich Gentile, founder of Santa for a Day. "These are people that love what they are doing and are dedicated to their craft."
