holiday

Three Kings Day marks the end of Christmas season

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- From a free shopping spree for children, to a parade and gift giving, families in three Chicago wards wrapped up the holiday season by celebrating Three Kings Day or Epiphany Day.

Several children, along with their parents, were gifted a $250 shopping spree to celebrate Three Kings Day. The giveaway is courtesy of Christmas in the Wards, a non-profit that partners with aldermen and schools to select the families they believe can benefit the most from the holiday cheer.

"As humans, we should be helping our neighbors and be compassionate to people and this is a way we can do it," said 31st Ward Alderman Felix Cardona.

"I liked it and they liked it," said Olga Garcia. "I was telling them the tradition. We do celebrate the Three Kings Day, not Santa Claus."

The day was celebrated across the city Monday, most notably in Humboldt Park. Three Kings Day, or El Dia De Los Reyes as it's called in Spanish, is a primarily Latin American celebration that marks the biblical story of the three Magi: Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar. The trio, whose legend says they were guided by a star, found baby Jesus and brought him gifts.

It's the culmination of the Christmas season, which featured a parade with the Magi leading the way. It also marked the 25th anniversary of Division Street's iconic Puerto Rican Flags.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohumboldt parkholidayeventsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Tropicana Bakery is King of Three Kings Cake
How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings
UPS expects close to 2M returns Jan. 2
Bloom into winter at Garfield Park Conservatory's holiday flower show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglarized
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Mag Mile Louis Vuitton store targeted by group of thieves
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
Protesters take over Lipinski office after he takes stand against abortion
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
Show More
Chicago congestion tax on rideshare trips takes effect
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
Buffalo Grove orchestra instructor finalist for Grammy's 'Music Educator Award'
Family of Englewood man found in Ind. pond still looking for answers
$10.8M in pot products sold since legalization; some dispensaries low on supply
More TOP STORIES News